Certified property tax values rise

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

[email protected]

Certified property tax values released last week by Collin Central Appraisal District came in well above estimates used in tax rate discussions by the City of Wylie and Wylie Independent School District this summer.

Because tax values are higher than the estimates, entities will realize property tax revenue gains in excess of the figures they have been using in preparing budgets for the new fiscal year. Neither the school district, nor the city, has set its 2017 property tax rate.

Wylie and Wylie ISD both estimated that property values would increase nine percent from last year. Collin CAD values for 2017 show a 15.44 percent gain, or 71.6 percent higher, for the school district and 13.87 percent gain, or 54 percent higher, for the city. Estimates released by the appraisal district in May were closer to the nine percent mark.

For all of Collin County, property values increased 14.15 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Collin CAD Chief Appraiser Bo Daffin reported that 348,649 parcels were appraised this year for 58 taxing entities. The district processed 66,200 property value protests, up from 54,000 in 2016, and answered 12,171 informal inquiries.

