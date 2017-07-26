Wylie students beat state STAAR results

By Joe Reavis

The challenge for Wylie Independent School District is to keep improving after besting statewide scores across-the-board on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests administered this year.

“I feel like we did extraordinarily well,” Assistant Superintendent Kim Spicer said. “We exceeded the state in every test.”

STAAR tests are designed to determine if Texas public school students have learned the material presented in classes. The tests are administered to students in grades three through eight. Subject areas are mathematics, reading and writing for all grades. Eighth grade students also take science and social studies tests.

In addition, high school students must pass end-of-course STAAR tests in Algebra I, biology, U.S. history, English 1 and English 2 before they graduate.

Spicer reported that Wylie students showed improvement from 2016 in 17 of the total 21 tests administered in the different grades and subject areas. The district met its goal of surpassing state scores by 10 percent in all subject areas.

