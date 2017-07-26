Wednesday, 26 July, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Wylie students beat state STAAR results

Related Posts

Events Calendar

« July 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 29

YWAM Wylie’s produce stand

July 29 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Click here to add your event to the calendar

Facebook

The Wylie News

4 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News added a new photo. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

11 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook