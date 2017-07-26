Wednesday, 26 July, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
McCrary powers her way to WTGA Amateur Championship

Related Posts

Events Calendar

« July 2017 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 29

YWAM Wylie’s produce stand

July 29 @ 8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Click here to add your event to the calendar

Facebook

The Wylie News

6 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News

Wylie East High School solar car team member Jackson Hill leads the student-built racer to the garage area during the 2017 Solar Car Challenge. In the cockpit is Johnathan Walk, and following the car are Landry Norris, Tony Roseberry and Brock Madler. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News

Wylie City Council meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Municipal Complex, 300 Country Club Road. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook