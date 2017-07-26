McCrary powers her way to WTGA Amateur Championship

OSU senior wins 5 one-on-one matches to capture crown

Wylie’s Maddie McCrary, a senior at Oklahoma State University, recently captured the 96th WTGA State Amateur Championship, which took place last week in Bryan.

McCrary, 21, defeated the University of Houston’s Allie Anderson 2 and 1, closing out her victory by sinking a 15-foot birdie on 17th hole at the Traditions Club.

The current Cowgirl golfer is No. 88 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and did capture the 2105 Texas Women’s Open.

The victory earned McCrary, the No. 2 seed at the tournament, 100 points towards the TGA Women’s Player of the Year. She completed six rounds at the tournament, starting things off by shooting an even-par 72 in the qualifying round.

She then won four more matches against individual competitors before defeating Anderson in the finals. They were No. 31 seed Emily Gilman (4 and 3 in the round of 32), No. 15 Maddy Rayner (2 up in the round of 16), No. 10 Madison Kidd (3 and 2 in the quarterfinals) and No. 11 Amber Park in the semifinals.

In winning the WTGA event, McCrary joins a group that includes World Golf Hall of Fame members Sandra Haynie, Sandra Palmer, Betty Jameson and Mildred “Babe” Didrikson Zaharias, who also was an Olympic champion.

