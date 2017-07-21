Repairs underway for ammonia tank leak at Wylie water treatment plant

No public health impacts, air monitoring will continue

North Texas Municipal Water District crews remain on the scene of a leaking ammonia storage tank at the NTMWD Wylie water treatment plant.

The leak has been significantly reduced overnight, and NTMWD crews are working to repair the tank. Ongoing air monitoring will occur as long as needed

Water treatment operations are continuing with no reported impacts to water quality or delivery. No injuries have been reported, and no evacuations were needed.

NTMWD crews discovered a leaking gasket on one of the ammonia storage tanks at the water treatment plant at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 20 and notified the Wylie Fire Department. The leak was significantly reduced by 2 a.m. this morning and the Wylie Fire Department departed the plant at 4:15 a.m.

Wylie residents can receive update notifications by texting your zip code to 888777.