Wylie athletes off to Junior Olympics in Kansas

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

WYLIE — Summer may be a season for beaches, barbecues and getaways for most people, but for some it’s also a time to burn off a little sweat in the pursuit of gold and silver, as in medals.

Among the folks seeking those precious commodities are incoming Wylie East sophomore Destini Jeter and incoming Burnett seventh-grader Celdon Gooch, each of whom is headed to the 5st USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships, which will take place July 24-30 in Lawrence, Kan.

Jeter, 14, will compete in the girls 15-16 age group 400-meter hurdles after taking first during the recent regional meet near Houston. Gooch will take part in the 11-12 high jump after a fifth-place finish at the same regionals.

Jeter, who also has competed in national Junior Olympic competitions for both TAAF and AAU, earned her trip with a time of 1:04.40 while running as a member of the North Texas Cheetahs. The next-closest finisher was Emerald Carter of the North Texas Flyers (1:05.93).

“I need to get in the top eight to get in the finals, so I can medal,” Jeter said.

