Veterans education program awarded funds for new programs

The state of Texas recently awarded $1.03 million to support four new accelerated certificate or degree programs through its College Credit for Heroes program, Texas Workforce Commission announced.

CCH is a statewide effort designed to maximize the award of college credit to veterans and service members for their military experience.

“The United States Military produces some of the brightest and most highly-skilled individuals in our workforce,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “The State of Texas’ investment in the College Credit for Heroes program creates an additional avenue for our veterans to further advance their skills and knowledge, creating greater opportunity to get a job they deserve. With the continued expansion of this program, Texas is ensuring that our veterans receive the college credit they have earned through service to our nation, and I applaud the Texas Workforce Commission for their efforts.”

The program allows skilled veterans and service members to receive maximum credit for valuable military service in order to more quickly transition to a career.

Texas State University has joined the program as a new member, continuing the momentum that now includes a network of 48 university and community college partners helping veterans connect with Texas employers.

