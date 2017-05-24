SMARTgirls program awarded $5K grant

By Brooke Hoffard

Breaking stereotypes and closing the gender gap in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) classes, SMARTgirls are making a difference in Wylie ISD and the community helping over 500+ boys and girls who have come through the program to date.

Representatives of SMART girls were invited to the home of Rich and Mary Templeton, CEO of Texas Instruments, Thursday, May 4 to present their program to the members of High-Tech High Heels, a program made up of North Texas leaders advocating gender equality in science and math courses.

