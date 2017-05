By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

Wylie City Council held a special called meeting last week to canvass results of the May 6 election and administer the oath of office to the mayor and two council members.

The special meeting was held Tuesday, May 16, and was preceded by a reception for winning and outgoing members of the council.

