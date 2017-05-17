Teamwork brings the Moving Wall to Sachse

By Sonia Duggan

sduggan@csmediatexas.com

In just nine days, area residents will have a unique opportunity to witness history and pay homage to friends, family and fellow countrymen who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

Thanks to the dedication and efforts of a group of individuals led by Sachse Historical Society, The Moving Wall, a half-scale aluminum panel replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. will be on display in Sachse May 26 through May 29.

For the full story see the May 17 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx