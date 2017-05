By Brooke Hoffard

Some students may find the big guy in charge a little intimidating, but not Wylie students. They see the superintendent as the ‘Dr. Seuss’ of WISD.

Leading the district for the past six years is Superintendent David Vinson. He is the student’s biggest fan and selfie-expert, easily distinguished by his bald head and winning smile.

