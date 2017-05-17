Chamber hosts annual awards dinner

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

By a show of resilience and an indomitable spirit in the aftermath of the devastating April 11, 2016 hailstorm, the residents of Wylie, as a whole, earned the Citizen of the Year Award from Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber presented its annual awards to individuals, groups and businesses at a dinner held Thursday, May 11, at First Baptist Church Event Center. Along with the chamber awards, recognition of contributions to the community in 2016 was announced by several other organizations.

