Man charged with animal cruelty

From Staff Reports

news@wylienews.com

A 27-year-old Wylie man, Andrew Callaway, was jailed last week on a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal after it was reported that he was observed stomping and throwing a Boxer type puppy.

Officers with Wylie Police Department responded Tuesday, May 2, to an animal cruelty report in the 600 block of E. Oak Street and during an investigation learned that several witnesses observed Callaway stomping and throwing a Boxer type puppy, causing the puppy to yelp in pain.

