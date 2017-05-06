According to early voting results released by Collin County, the $600 million Collin College construction bond issue is passing with 21,893 votes or 56.73 percent. 16,700 were cast against the bond in early voting or 43.27 percent.

All totals are unofficial until canvassed.

Bond proceeds will go to build a campus in Wylie, education centers in Farmersville and Celina, a technology center in McKinney and provide for maintenance of existing facilities.

In Wylie city council Place 5 Timothy “Toby” Wallis is in the lead with 501 votes, or 54.87 percent over Zewge “Ziggy” Kagnew who has received 412 or 45.13 percent of the votes.

Running unopposed in the city election is Mayor Eric Hogue, who received 663 votes or 100 percent, and Place 6 Council Member David Dahl, 560 votes or 100 percent in early voting.

Four members of the Collin College Board of Trustees were also on the ballot. In Place one, Fred Moses has received 16,372 votes or 61.91 percent and Greg Gomel has received 10,074 or 38.09 percent in early voting totals. Incumbent Nancy Wurzman received 14,215 votes or 57.04 percent and Jeri Landfair Chambers received 10,707 or 42.96 percent for Place 2 early voting totals. In Place 3, Dr. Stacey Donald received 14,778 votes or 58.86 percent while incumbent Larry Wainwright received 10,327 votes or 41.14 percent in early voting. Unopposed incumbent Raj Menon received 19,565 early votes or 100 percent for Place 5.

Complete totals will be updated later tonight, though totals remain unofficial until canvassed.