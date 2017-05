By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

It took until their senior year at Wylie High School for Julia Stone and Lucinda Nguyen to break out of the pack and claim the two top spots of the Class of 2017.

Stone posted an overall gradepoint average of 5.6348 as valedictorian and Nguyen finished as salutatorian with a 5.62.

For the full story see the May 3 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx