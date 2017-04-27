Local voting information in Voter Guide

City offices and construction bond up for vote May 6

Wylie residents are being asked to vote Saturday, May 6 for a mayor, two city council members, Collin College trustee seats, and a proposed $600 million Collin College bond issue.

For city council candidate profiles, bond information, voting locations and legal notices visit The Wylie News Voters Guide e-edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx

Residents can vote 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 at Smith Library, located at 300 Country Club Road. You can also vote at any Collin County location. For poll locations visit www.collintx.org/elections.