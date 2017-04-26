WEHS announces top two for Class of 2017

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

The two top ranked students at Wylie East High School took somewhat different paths to lead the Class of 2017, valedictorian Seth Sehon has always occupied the top spot and salutatorian Nathan Schoeck worked his way up the ladder.

Sehon posts a 5.67 grade point average as the top student of his class and Schoeck finishes his high school career with a 5.65 GPA.

