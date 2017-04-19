Two seconds

The Lady Pirates' Anayah Washington motored to second place in the varsity girls' 100 meters during last week's District 6-6A meet at Murphy's Kimbrough Stadium. That qualified her for this week's area meet at Justin Northwest against competition from District 5-6A. Washington also qualified in the long jump with a second-place finish. (Greg Ford/The Wylie News)
A group of students were recognized by Wylie City Council for exhibiting the character traits known as The Wylie Way. Pictured are, front from left, Biruk Sisay, Piper Bice, Claire Monroe, Joseph Garcia, Connor Liu, Sara Skelly, Mason Yang, Antonio Soriano, Valerie Bautista, Victoria Yates and Barrett Sosa; back from left, Mayor pro tem Keith Stephens, Andrew Stewart, Leonardo Garcia Arias, Wilmer Pineda, Kiley Hicks and Mayor Eric Hogue. (Joe Reavis/The Wylie News)