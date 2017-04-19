Two seconds

Campaign expenses listed for Wylie city election candidates. For the story see the April 19 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

We're a media company, but not a typical media company.

Think you've got what we are looking for?



wylienews.com/about-us/positions-available/ ... See MoreSee Less Photo

A group of students were recognized by Wylie City Council for exhibiting the character traits known as The Wylie Way. Pictured are, front from left, Biruk Sisay, Piper Bice, Claire Monroe, Joseph Garcia, Connor Liu, Sara Skelly, Mason Yang, Antonio Soriano, Valerie Bautista, Victoria Yates and Barrett Sosa; back from left, Mayor pro tem Keith Stephens, Andrew Stewart, Leonardo Garcia Arias, Wilmer Pineda, Kiley Hicks and Mayor Eric Hogue. (Joe Reavis/The Wylie News) ... See MoreSee Less Photo