Wednesday, 19 April, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Two seconds

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News

Campaign expenses listed for Wylie city election candidates. For the story see the April 19 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

21 hours ago

The Wylie News

We're a media company, but not a typical media company.
Think you've got what we are looking for?

wylienews.com/about-us/positions-available/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

22 hours ago

The Wylie News

A group of students were recognized by Wylie City Council for exhibiting the character traits known as The Wylie Way. Pictured are, front from left, Biruk Sisay, Piper Bice, Claire Monroe, Joseph Garcia, Connor Liu, Sara Skelly, Mason Yang, Antonio Soriano, Valerie Bautista, Victoria Yates and Barrett Sosa; back from left, Mayor pro tem Keith Stephens, Andrew Stewart, Leonardo Garcia Arias, Wilmer Pineda, Kiley Hicks and Mayor Eric Hogue. (Joe Reavis/The Wylie News) ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

24 hours ago

The Wylie News

File your taxes - then come chill out at the Smith Library tonight from 6-8 p.m. and enjoy Free shaved ice and Hawaiian leis courtesy of Kona Ice! ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook