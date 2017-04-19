Test drive boosts club benefits

By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Nine new Ford vehicle models caught the eye of potential buyers and students at Wylie East High School at the test drive fundraiser held Saturday, April 15, offering attendees the opportunity to see if Fords really were built tough.

Rockwall Ford partnered with the Wylie East Athletic Booster Club as a way to give back to the community. For every person who took a test drive at the event, Ford committed to donating $20 to Wylie East Athletics.

