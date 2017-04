By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Wylie students proved they really do have talent after a school-wide talent competition Saturday, April 1.

Initial auditions were held March 18. From there, 46 students were selected to dance and sing, while others performed comedy routines or were part of a drum line.

For the full story see the April 12 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx