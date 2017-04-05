Teacher wins Edward C. Roy Jr. award

By Brooke Hoffard

Science teacher MaryJean (M.J.) Tykoski is no stranger to winning awards in her 22 years of teaching. The former Teacher of the Year at Cooper Junior High has been named the 2017 Edward C. Roy Jr. Award winner for Excellence in K-8 Earth Science Teaching by the American Geosciences Institute (AGI) skyrocketing her achievement in Earth Science Education.

“I’m very proud to have been selected for this award, and I hope it shows that students at Cooper Junior High are getting a quality education as they get ready to move on to the high school.” M.J. mentioned.

