By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

Wylie City Council approved construction of a new house in the historic district of town and agreed with a program through which the city will receive sales tax proceeds on materials used to build homes in residential subdivisions.

The council met in regular session Tuesday, March 29, at City Hall.

For the full story see the April 5 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx