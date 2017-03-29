Slip down to San Antonio

By Rhonda Briggs

Special Contributor

Do you have a city on your travel list that you enjoy going back to time and time again? San Antonio is that city for me. No matter how many times I visit, each time feels exciting and fresh with new possibilities.

The month of April is a fabulous time of year to visit this vibrant city. The spring foliage is in full display and the temperatures have not yet reached the unbearable level. And, if you need one more good reason to visit from April 20 to 30, the city will explode with activities for the 126th celebration of Fiesta San Antonio!

For the full story see the March 29 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx