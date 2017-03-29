Bike rodeo teaches safety, skills

Community ISD is closed today, March 29, 2017. Power has still not been restored in to Nevada campuses and there are several local roads blocked with downed power lines making it unsafe to transport students once power is restored. So school is cancelled for today. ... See MoreSee Less
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Collin County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. As you head to bed, please make sure to have your weather alert systems up where you can hear them. Greatest threats include straight line wind over 50 mph. and quarter to nickel size hail.