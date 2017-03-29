Wednesday, 29 March, 2017
BREAKING NEWS
Bike rodeo teaches safety, skills

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 hour ago

The Wylie News

Community ISD is closed today, March 29, 2017. Power has still not been restored in to Nevada campuses and there are several local roads blocked with downed power lines making it unsafe to transport students once power is restored. So school is cancelled for today. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

2 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News

Wylie Education Foundation celebrates. For the story and photos see the March 29 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Collin County until 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. This storm has a history of 70 mph. winds and penny size hail. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

The Wylie News

14 hours ago

The Wylie News

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Collin County until 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. As you head to bed, please make sure to have your weather alert systems up where you can hear them. Greatest threats include straight line wind over 50 mph. and quarter to nickel size hail. ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook