Mayor delivers State of City address

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

After touting growth in Wylie over the past year, Mayor Eric Hogue devoted most of his annual State of the City address last week to the way the community pulled together to recover from the April 11, 2016 hailstorm that damaged 80 percent of the structures in town.

The address was given Tuesday, Feb. 28, at a luncheon at First Baptist Church Event Center hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. Luncheon sponsor was Linebarger Attorneys at Law and caterer was Southern Goodness Catering and Kitchen.

