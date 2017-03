By Brooke Hoffard

education@csmediatexas.com

Not only do Hartman Elementary students share their love of reading inside the school library but now they have the newly dedicated Little Free Library outside the school.

The Nu Gamma chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, the educator society, helped donate between 50 and 75 books toward the new project, Monday, Feb. 20.

For the full story see the March 8 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx