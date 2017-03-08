Are you in the ‘keep kids busy this summer’ business?

Put you business in front of parents and grandparents looking for fun summer opportunities to keep their youngsters busy.

Take advantage of advertising opportunities in our Kids Summer Guide.

The annual ‘what to do this summer’ guide is a must for anyone who is trying to get their young charges out of the house.

The section will publish March 22/23, 2017 in The Sachse News, The Wylie News and the Murphy Monitor.

Contact our Advertising Department to find out how you can create more awareness for your company though this timely section.

Call 972.442.5515 x29 or email advertising@csmediatexas.com for more information. The deadline to be included in this section is approaching fast, so call today.

We provide award winning design and competitive pricing to get you the most out of your advertising budget. You should ask about our social media and website marketing strategies as well. Saturate the area with both print and digital marketing and make a lasting impression on your customers.