Are you in the ‘keep kids busy this summer’ business?

Thursday, 9 March, 2017
The Wylie News

2 hours ago

The Wylie-McKinney Boyd varsity softball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, March 10 at Wylie has been moved to 1 p.m. today at McKinney Boyd. The April 4 varsity game scheduled at Boyd will be played at Wylie; the first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. that evening.

Today's JV contest at Boyd will begin at 11 a.m., and the April 4 JV game will start a 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Run for Our Heroes set for April 1. For the story see the March 8 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx.

17 hours ago

AT&T WIRELESS IS EXPERIENCING 911 CALL - IN ISSUES.
IF YOURE A CITIZEN OF WYLIE AND AN AT&T CUSTOMER
AND YOU HAVE AN EMERGENCY CALL 972-442-2222.

1 day ago

Wylie ISD completes bond projects. For the story see the March 8 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx.

