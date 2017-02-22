Wylie Powerlifting qualifies 25 for regionals

From Staff Reports

sports@csmediatexas.com

The following Lady Pirates have qualified for the 2017 regional tournament, which will take place this weekend at Cedar Hill: Sonni Gehring, Jenny Tagle, CC Allen, Ally Hathaway. Bernabeth Beason, Cristina Sanchez, Giovanna Valdez, Shanttell James, Hannah Saldivar, Alissa Saldivar, Cate Stowell, Courtney DeCoste, Madalyn Whatley, Gina Jaworski, Neiddy Rodriguez, Onize Musa, Ashtyn Burget, Madalyn Whaley, Hailey Covington, Hanna Beattie, Brenna Little, Kadeija Edwards, Victoria Martinez, Laeticia Evang and Marielle Crump.

Wylie competed last week in a tournament last week at Cedar Hill. The following Lady Pirates finished in the top six in their respective divisions:

114

1st Sonni Gehring

2nd CC Allen

4th Ally Hathaway

123

1st place Bernabeth Beason

2nd Cristina Sanchez

3rd Giovanna Valdez

132

3rd Shanttell James

148

1st Courtney DeCoste

2nd Madalyn Whatley

4th Alissa Saldivar

5th Gina Jaworksi

165

1st Onize Musa

181

1st Ashtyn Burget

2nd Madi Whaley

4th Laeticia Evang

198

2nd Hailey Covington

5th Marielle Crump

220

1st Hanna Beattie

4th Brenna Little