Wylie Powerlifting qualifies 25 for regionals

The following Lady Pirates have qualified for the 2017 regional tournament, which will take place this weekend at Cedar Hill: Sonni Gehring, Jenny Tagle, CC Allen, Ally Hathaway. Bernabeth Beason, Cristina Sanchez, Giovanna Valdez, Shanttell James, Hannah Saldivar, Alissa Saldivar, Cate Stowell, Courtney DeCoste, Madalyn Whatley, Gina Jaworski, Neiddy Rodriguez, Onize Musa, Ashtyn Burget, Madalyn Whaley, Hailey Covington, Hanna Beattie, Brenna Little, Kadeija Edwards, Victoria Martinez, Laeticia Evang and Marielle Crump.
Wylie competed last week in a tournament last week at Cedar Hill. The following Lady Pirates finished in the top six in their respective divisions:
114
1st Sonni Gehring
2nd CC Allen
4th Ally Hathaway
123
1st place Bernabeth Beason
2nd Cristina Sanchez
3rd Giovanna Valdez
132
3rd Shanttell James
148
1st Courtney DeCoste
2nd Madalyn Whatley
4th Alissa Saldivar
5th Gina Jaworksi
165
1st Onize Musa
181
1st Ashtyn Burget
2nd Madi Whaley
4th Laeticia Evang
198
2nd Hailey Covington
5th Marielle Crump
220
1st Hanna Beattie
4th Brenna Little