What a season

Enjoy warm weather and a fun day of fishing! The city of Murphy hosts its 4th Annual Trout Roundup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 am. at the Murphy City Complex Pond, 205 N. Murphy Rd. You can pre-register (which is encouraged) at www.murphytx.org.

The Roundup features age groups; 0 to 6 years old, 7 to 11 years old and 12 to 17 years old.

Texas Parks and Wildlife will issue an exemption for 17 years and older which will be valid until 4 p.m. that day. ... See MoreSee Less

