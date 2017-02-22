What a season

Wylie East's Mary Nyakundi (21) pushes the ball upcourt during the Lady Raiders 57-43 victory over Texas High during a Feb. 13 Region II, Class 5A bi-district game. East's season ended three days later with a 48-29 loss to Prosper in a second-round game. The Lady Raiders finished the year 24-7 overall and were the top seed out of District 15 5-A (13-1). (See story, page 1B and photos pages 2B/3B)
Enjoy warm weather and a fun day of fishing! The city of Murphy hosts its 4th Annual Trout Roundup on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 am. at the Murphy City Complex Pond, 205 N. Murphy Rd. You can pre-register (which is encouraged) at www.murphytx.org. The Roundup features age groups; 0 to 6 years old, 7 to 11 years old and 12 to 17 years old. Texas Parks and Wildlife will issue an exemption for 17 years and older which will be valid until 4 p.m. that day. ... See MoreSee Less