By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

A delegation from Wylie trekked to Austin earlier this month to meet with legislators on issues they consider important to the city and school district.

The Wylie Days event was held Feb. 8-9. Meeting with the delegation were Sens. Craig Estes, Van Taylor and Bob Hall, and Rep. Jodie Laubenberg.

For the full story see the Feb. 22 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx