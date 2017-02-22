District to offer new orchestra program

From Staff Reports

education@csmediatexas.com

Beginning Fall 2017, students will have the opportunity to enroll in the new orchestra program implemented in Wylie ISD.

Davis Intermediate, McMillan Jr. High and Wylie High School will house the orchestra program. Orchestra facilities have been constructed at McMillan JH and WHS. Students at Davis Intermediate will have to walk across the parking lot to McMillan JH for their orchestra class.

For the full story see the Feb. 22 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx