How to choose the right venue – traditional, contemporary or out of the box

By Cathy Cassata

You said “yes” and set the date. Now, it’s time to find the perfect location for your big day.

Whether you’re going for classic or non-traditional, experts share a few tips to keep in mind during your search.

For the full story see the Feb. 22 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx