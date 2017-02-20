WISD Track wrap up

Chris Gives Invitational

Wylie’s boys opened the track and field season with a first-place finish at the Givens Invitational, which they and the Lady Pirates hosted this past Saturday at Wylie Stadium. The Pirates scored 149 points to easily outdistance the opposition, while the Lady Pirates were fifth overall (58), with McKinney North taking first (162)

The Pirates ran away with first by earning numerous top-three finishes in many events, with Jeffery Fordjour (6-0) taking first in the high jump, while Gasevan McGrue (20-03) outdistanced the long jump competition and outran his 100-meter foes (11.30).

Anayah Washington (12.11) took first in the girls’ 100 meters for the Lady Pirates.

Rockwall Jacket Classic

Wylie East’s boys took fifth (42), as did the girls (63) during last Saturday’s Rockwall Jacket Classic. Allen won the girls’ and boys’ varsity competitions with scores of 219 and 258, respectively. They also won the junior varsity girls’ (201) and boys’ (229) competitions.

East’s Matthew Thomas took first in the boys’ junior varsity 110 hurdles (16.29) and high jump (6-0), while Kieron Hunter won the boys’ varsity 110 hurdles. Whitney Melton took first in (6:01.73) in the girls’ junior varsity 1,600.

Mike Williams Invitational

The Raider and Lady Raider varsity teams each finished sixth at the Williams Invitational, which took place last Thursday at Wylie East. The boys’ JV also was sixth, while the JV girls were fourth.

Waxahachie Life easily took first in both girls’ varsity and JV competitions, and won the boys’ JV meet, while Crandall captured the boys’ varsity competition. The top-six finishers in each event scored points for their schools.

Scoring points for East were Savannah White (third in the girls’ varsity shot put at 36-50.5), Jasymn Clark (second in the girls’ JV 100 meters at 13.57, fifth in the 200 in 30.54, tied for fourth in the girls JV high jump at 4-02)), Chanel Hawkins (fifth in the girls’ JV 100 in 14.56), Emily Steiner (third in the girls’ JV 400), Amy Montoya (fifth in the girls’ JV 400 in 1:12.02), Kristen Shirley (sixth in 1:13.14), Faith Mathis (third in the girls’ JV 800 in 2:48.58), the girls’ 1,600 relay team (third in 4:48.69), the boys’ varsity 1,600 relay team (fifth in 3:53.48), Adrian Alvarado (fourth in the boys’ varsity 800 in 2:27.27), Colten Fisher (fourth in the boys’ varsity 1,600 in 5:24.69), boys’ varsity 800 relay (fifth in 1:51.07), boys’ varsity 1,600 relay (fifth in 4:12.54) and Dylan Deere (fourth in the boys JV high jump at 5-00.00).

