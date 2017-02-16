Seven Pirates earn berth at Saturday’s meet

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

ALLEN – The Pirates’ wrestling team acquitted itself quite well during the initial foray into Class 6A postseason competition.

The maroon and white took fourth overall at last Saturday’s district meet at Allen High School – the host team captured first – and will send a number of wrestlers to the regional meet, which will take place this weekend, also at Allen High School. The top-four finishers in each classification advance to regionals.

The team scores from were: 1) Allen 326, 2) Plano 159.5, 3) Plano West 159.0, 4) Wylie 157, 5) McKinney Boyd 156.5, 6) Plano East 73, 7) McKinney 44.0.

