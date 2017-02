By Brooke Hoffard

Wylie East High School theatre students got the opportunity to speak up against many social issues teens struggle with today when performing, “I Don’t Want To Talk About It” written by Bradley Hayward.

The Black Box Theatre performance was Feb. 1 at Wylie East High School.

