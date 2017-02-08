Friday, 10 February, 2017
Wrestling postseason begins this week

19 hours ago

Water quality discussed at League of Women Voters meeting. For the story see the Feb. 8 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

The top-seeded Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team (13-1 in District 15-5A) will tip off the postseason Monday, Feb. 13 against 16-5A No. 4 seed Texas High in a bi-district contest at Paris High School. The Lady Raiders finished the regular season by demolishing Highland Park 51-27 on the Lady Scots' home court, and then winning the coin flip to determine the top seed. HP also finished the year 13-1 in district competition. ... See MoreSee Less

2 days ago

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay visited 544 Cafe. For the story see the Feb. 8 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

2 days ago

Wylie Youth Baseball and Softball registration is underway. Sign up today at www.wyliesports.org. ... See MoreSee Less

