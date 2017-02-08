Wrestling postseason begins this week

Wylie East wrestling

The Raiders will compete Thursday in the District 15-5A tournament at Highland Park, with the matches set to start at 9 a.m.

The team finished the regular season last Thursday at McKinney Boyd, where Ashton Paramore took first at 160 pounds, while Tyler Stephens (126), Jose Sanchez (152) and Adrian Estrada (170) each had close matches.

Wylie wrestling

The Pirates begin postseason competition Saturday with the district tournament at Allen. Those advancing from there will move on to the Feb. 17-18 regional meet, with the state meet scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Houston Cy-Fair High School.