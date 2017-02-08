Seven senior signatories

Seven Wylie East athletes signed national letters of intent on Feb. 1. They are, front row from left, are soccer players Logan Dye (York College), Kylee Heiner (Southern Virginia University) and Tori Smith (Texas A&M Commerce). In the back are football players Corey Eggins (Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Jimy Tevillion (Northwestern Oklahoma State University), TJ Davis (Southeastern Oklahoma State University) and Peter Ihaka (Southern Arkansas University).
The top-seeded Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team (13-1 in District 15-5A) will tip off the postseason Monday, Feb. 13 against 16-5A No. 4 seed Texas High in a bi-district contest at Paris High School. The Lady Raiders finished the regular season by demolishing Highland Park 51-27 on the Lady Scots' home court, and then winning the coin flip to determine the top seed. HP also finished the year 13-1 in district competition. ... See MoreSee Less