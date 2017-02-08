Leadership of faith, strength

By Joe Reavis

Staff Writer

news@wylienews.com

Life experiences and the guidance from the Holy Spirit combined over the years to mold a former high school and college athlete, and Navy SEAL, into a church pastor delivering a message instilling self-confidence and leadership to listeners.

Wylie native Scott Phillips, 46, was raised by a single mother who worked two jobs to support a son and daughter, finally embarking on a path nobody would have guessed.

For the full story see the Feb. 8 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx