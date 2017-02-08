A ‘young’ love story

By Sonia Duggan

news@csmediatexas.com

Young love often involves heartbreak and despair, but in the case of Yesenia and Jason Alvarez, their story involves much more. This couple persevered when the odds were stacked against them.

They met for the first time at church when they were just nine years old. While the first meeting didn’t cause any sparks at their young age, fours years later Yesenia said she began to take notice of Jason.

For the full story see the Feb. 8 issue and the e-Edition at https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx