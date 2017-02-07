Wylie High School Signing Day

The Feb. 1 National Signing Day signees from Wylie High School were, front row from left, Barry Dubose (football-Evangel University), Sarah Fuller (soccer-Vanderbilt University) and Taylor Green (football-Evangel University). In the back are Bailey Wardwell (soccer-Richlanbd College), Carson Horak (golf-Colorado School of Mines), Eli Smith (football-Howard Payne Unversity), Justin Pegues (football-Angelo State) and Dylan Williams (football-McPherson College).
The top-seeded Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team (13-1 in District 15-5A) will tip off the postseason Monday, Feb. 13 against 16-5A No. 4 seed Texas High in a bi-district contest at Paris High School. The Lady Raiders finished the regular season by demolishing Highland Park 51-27 on the Lady Scots' home court, and then winning the coin flip to determine the top seed. HP also finished the year 13-1 in district competition. ... See MoreSee Less