Work of art

Spanish honor society members Haylie Hadjiev and Sasha Elizondo admire the artwork outside the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University Jan. 19. The Spanish classes took a trip to the SMU campus to see the modern Spanish art exhibit.
Spanish honor society members Haylie Hadjiev and Sasha Elizondo admire the artwork outside the Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University Jan. 19. The Spanish classes took a trip to the SMU campus to see the modern Spanish art exhibit.
Multiple departments on scene of a large grass fire on CR 1089/1088 near Nevada. Nevada, Josephine, Caddo Millsa, Lowry Crossing, Princeton, Wylie, Fate and Royse City responding to fire. Avoid the area if possible. ... See MoreSee Less