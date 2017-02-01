Hooked on Peter Pan

Easton Orr (Captain Hook) contemplates his evil plan to capture Peter Pan (Elizabeth McDermott) and his Lost Boys during the production of Peter Pan Jan. 25 at Wylie High School.
The Wylie News
14 minutes ago
Count finds homeless in Wylie. For the story see the Feb. 1 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less
The Wylie News updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less
Photo
16 hours ago
Multiple departments on scene of a large grass fire on CR 1089/1088 near Nevada. Nevada, Josephine, Caddo Millsa, Lowry Crossing, Princeton, Wylie, Fate and Royse City responding to fire. Avoid the area if possible. ... See MoreSee Less
20 hours ago
The Wylie News updated their cover photo. ... See MoreSee Less
22 hours ago
Per City of Wylie Power restored along FM 544, signal lights working. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook