Homeless count conducted last week

By Sonia Duggan

sduggan@csmediatexas.com

On a clear and cold night, about 25 volunteers gave up their evening Jan. 26 to participate in the second homeless count in Wylie. The count was organized by the Community Resources Leadership Team of Jon Bailey, missions director of First Baptist Church, and Ronni Fetzer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

The count began at 8 p.m. with two teams meeting first at the FBC Event Center. Volunteers and two Wylie Police officers, Det. Nuria Arroyo and Det. Angie McIntosh, helped assemble bags for men and women with hats, gloves and personal care items. In addition, blankets and coats were brought along in the event they were needed by any individuals found. The count was part of a state-wide effort called the Point-in-Time Homeless Count. Fetzer was the Homeless Coalition Team Captain.

