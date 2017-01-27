WEHS student hospitalized after incident

From Staff Reports

A Wylie East High School student was rushed to the hospital Thursday, Jan. 26, after he was discovered by students in a bathroom where he reportedly tried to harm himself.

The incident occurred about 1 p.m. Wylie Fire-Rescue and Wylie Police responded to a 911 call to provide medical treatment to the student who was transported by hospital to Methodist Richardson Hospital.

“Today during lunch at Wylie East High School a student attempted to harm himself. He was found by classmates and treated by paramedics,” WISD Communications Director Ian Halperin said.

Wylie Police deferred any comment on the incident to WISD officials.

“We know that there are a lot of rumors circulating,” Halperin said. “We ask that you respect the student’s privacy and pray for all involved.”

Counselors were called in through the evening Thursday and will remain on campus as necessary to console WEHS students.

A prayer circle will be held Friday at 4:30 p.m. in front of the school.