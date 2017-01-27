Friday, 27 January, 2017
WEHS student hospitalized after incident

3 hours ago

A Wylie East High School student was rushed to the hospital Thursday, Jan. 26, after he was discovered by students in a bathroom where he reportedly tried to harm himself. For complete story visit www.wylienews.com ... See MoreSee Less

8 hours ago

Apartment rental prices are out of reach for many. For the story and photos see the Jan. 25 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

From Wylie East High School:

We have had an emergency situation on campus.Students are safe, but Wylie police and fire departments are responding to a serous medical call at Wylie East High School. A student has been transferred to the hospital, and classes will resume shortly. ... See MoreSee Less

1 day ago

WHS students presenting Peter Pan. For the story see the Jan. 25 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

