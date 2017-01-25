Wylie presses way to first at Princeton powerlifting meet

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

The Wylie powerlifting squad finished first at the 12-team Princeton Powerlifting Invitational meet, which took place last Saturday.

The Lady Pirates scored a total of 49 points to finish ahead of the competition, a victory that was propelled by four individual first-place finishes. Little Elm was second with 39 points, followed by Princeton (29), Wylie East (19) and Plano (18).

Wylie’s Sonni Gehring (650 pounds lifted) won the 114-pound weight class, while Bernabeth Beason (750) finished first at 123.

Courtney DeCoste took the top spot at 148 with 855 pounds lifted, and Madalyn Whaley (198) lifted 845 pounds to win her division.

Beason and Decoste finished second and third in the overall best lifter category for the 98- to 148-pound classes, with Plano’s Maddie Graham taking first.

Wylie East powerlifting

Two Lady Raiders, Abi Lutz (181) and Kelsey Medlin (220) each captured first in their respective weight classes, with the former lifting a total of 1,010 pounds and the latter 825.

