HP hands Lady Raiders first district defeat, 33-29

By Greg Ford

Sports Editor

gford@csmediatexas.com

WYLIE – Despite last Friday’s 33-29 home loss to Highland Park, the Lady Raiders are still sitting pretty.

Yes, the defeat, which closed out the first half of district competition, dropped Wylie East to 6-1 and second place in District 15-5A – HP is first with a 7-0 district record – but there are plenty of games left to play.

Also, based on East’s performance so far this season, it’s likely they’ll win more contests and earn a playoff spot. The road to the postseason will take East to HP for the Feb. 7 regular-season finale. It’s there the Lady Raiders can exact some revenge for last Friday’s narrow loss.

“I think there is enough that we can improve on that’s worth four points,” head coach Joel Zuniga said. “Our kids know that Highland Park is really good, and they played a really good game tonight. They have some really good players, and we just have to get better.

