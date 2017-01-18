‘Best of’ Wylie

voting continues this week

Voting for the 21st annual Best of Wylie contest continues this week through the end of the month. See page 3A for the ballot.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Wylie News.

For the e-Edition ballot go to https://www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx

From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Wylie News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.