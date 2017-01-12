Lady Raiders battle HP for 15-5A lead

By Greg Ford

WYLIE – The Lady Raiders returned to the court last week and continued the winning ways they had established before the holiday break.

Starting on Jan. 3 at Lovejoy (41-36), and continuing last Saturday at home against West Mesquite (60-22), the blue and white improved to 5-0 in District 15-5A. That sets up a potential first-place showdown this Friday at East, where the Lady Raiders will host Highland Park, which also was 5-0 in district after last week’s action. The Jan. 13 contest also will end the first half of district competition.

Both teams stayed unbeaten Tuesday, with East downing Forney 62-39.

“(We) just (have) to continue to try and get better,” head coach Joel Zuniga said. “Not relax, and think about how good our record is; let’s continue to work and get better. If we stay the same, then that will sneak back up on us. We have got to continue to work and get better.”

