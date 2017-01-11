Rough going against Guyer

New sheriff in Collin County for first time in 30 years. For the story see the Jan. 11 issue and the e-Edition at www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx. ... See MoreSee Less

City Of Wylie: WYLIE FIRE RESCUE WILL BE CONDUCTING LIVE FIRE TRAINING IN THE 900 BLK OF KIRBY TONIGHT AT APPX 6:30 P.M. THIS WILL PRODUCE SMOKE IN THE AREA.

‘Best of’ Wylie

voting starts this week

Voting for the 21st annual Best of Wylie contest starts this week and continues through the end of the month. See page 3A for the ballot.

Ballots for the popular readers’ poll will be available weekly in The Wylie News.



For e-Edition ballot go to www.etypeservices.com/Wylie%20NewsID245/default.aspx.



From accountants to auto repair, workout to annual event, or barbecue to Tex-Mex, readers are invited to vote for their favorites. Ballots can be mailed to The Wylie News, P.O. Box 369, Wylie, TX 75098, or brought by the office at 110 N. Ballard. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Jan. 31.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

There will be a showdown for first place in District 15-5A this Friday, when the Wylie East Lady Raiders host Highland Park. Currently, both teams are 6-0 in district play following the slate of Jan. 10 games, which included Wylie East defeating Forney 62-39. The tip off is set for 7 p.m.



In other action this Friday, the Wylie boys look to get their first District 6-6A victory, when they host Allen at 7:30 p.m. The Pirates dropped a 60-54 decision Tuesday to McKinney.



The Lady Pirates, who fell 58-40 to McKinney on Jan. 10, will travel Friday to Allen.



Meanwhile, the Wylie East boys, a 67-47 loser on Tuesday to Forney on Tuesday, will play Friday ay Highland Park. ... See MoreSee Less